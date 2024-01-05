The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA interconference matchup on Friday. Brooklyn is 15-20 overall and 9-8 at home, while Oklahoma City is 23-10 overall and 9-5 on the road. The Thunder defeated the Nets, 124-108, in their lone meeting last season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Oklahoma City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Thunder picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Nets vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -5.5

Nets vs. Thunder over/under: 234 points

Nets vs. Thunder money line: Nets: +168, Thunder: -203

OKC: The Thunder have won four straight games against the Nets

BRK: The Nets are 11-5-1 against the spread at home this season

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 141-138 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday, but they are still playing some of their best basketball in years. Oklahoma City has won eight of its last 10 games en route to a 23-10 record, which is the second-best mark in the Western Conference. The Thunder knocked off some of the NBA's best during that recent five-game winning streak, including the Nuggets and Celtics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is firmly putting himself in the discussion and toward the front of the line for conversations about the best scorers in the NBA. The 25-year-old is third in scoring at 31.4 points per game while holding the 18th-best shooting percentage (54.6%). He has the best shooting percentage among guards, including the ninth-highest for players averaging at least 10 shots per game and the fifth-best for those averaging more than 15 field goal attempts per contest. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30-plus points in eight of the last nine games and will be a challenge for the Nets to contain.

What to know about the Nets

While the Thunder are playing some of their best basketball in recent memory, the same can't exactly be said about the Nets. Brooklyn has lost five straight games, but it returns home to the Barclays Center after a four-game road trip, hoping that translates to better play. The Nets split their two most recent home contests.

After averaging 19.7 ppg in December, Cameron Thomas isn't off to the best start to begin 2024. The 22-year-old shooting guard is 0 for 18 over the first two games of the calendar year, scoring just four total points. Cameron Johnson has led Brooklyn in scoring in back-to-back contests, averaging 16 ppg over that stretch. Thomas still leads Brooklyn in points at 20.8 ppg followed by Mikal Bridges' 20.7 ppg, so a return to Brooklyn may be exactly what Thomas needs to return to his scoring ways. Brooklyn remains without Ben Simmons (back), while Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring) is probable after missing the last 17 games.

