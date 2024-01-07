The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 16-20 overall and 10-8 at home, while Portland is 9-25 overall and 4-14 on the road. The Nets swept the season series in 2022-23 and also covered the spread in both matchups.

Nets vs. Trail Blazers spread: Nets -8.5

Nets vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 226 points

Nets vs. Trail Blazers money line: Nets: -353, Trail Blazers: +279

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 139-103 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson secured his fourth double-double of the season in the loss with 17 points and 10 assists.

Henderson is averaging 12.4 points and 5.1 assists per game this season but over his last six games, he's averaging 17.5 points and 8.2 assists while shooting 41.4% from the 3-point line. Anfernee Simons struggled with a 1-for-8 shooting night where he only scored six points but he's averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game for the season.

What you need to know about the Nets

Meanwhile, the Nets' five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They scored a 124-115 win over Oklahoma City for their first win of the new year. Nicolas Claxton dropped a double-double on a season-high 23 points while also pulling down 13 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie also had 23 points in the victory and Dennis Smith Jr. stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals off the bench. However, the Nets are only shooting 28.4% from the 3-point line as a team over their last six games.

