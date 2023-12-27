Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon will remain away from the team as he recovers from lacerations to his face and hand after being bit by a dog, the team announced Wednesday. He is in good condition but there is no specific timetable for his return to the team or basketball activities.

Gordon, 28, is in his third full season with the Nuggets and is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season. He has been a valuable contributor since being traded by the Orlando Magic during the 2020-21 campaign. The high-flying forward was known for his impressive jumping and dunking ability early in his career, but his effort and defensive versatility are what have helped the Nuggets become championship contenders in recent years.

Gordon has tallied 142 steals and 125 blocks through 196 games with Denver. Only Nikola Jokic can top those totals. Replacing him won't be easy, as the Nuggets let go of several veteran forwards after winning the 2023 NBA Finals.

Second-year forward Peyton Watson is among the players who are most likely to step in for Gordon while he works his way back to the hardwood. The 6'7" UCLA product has shown flashes of defensive brilliance and is showing considerable improvement on offense with averages of 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.