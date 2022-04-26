DeMarcus Cousins of the Denver Nuggets has been fined $15,000 for kicking towels into the crowd during Game 4 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced on Tuesday.

The kick occurred during the second quarter of Denver's 126-121 victory at Ball Arena. Cousins, incensed at the officials after picking up his third foul in a five-minute stint, walked walked to the bench, high-fived some teammates and took out his frustration on a stack of towels, some of which landed on fans sitting courtside.

Here it is:

Aside from the fouls and the infraction that led to this fine, Cousins' 10 minutes of playing time went well on Sunday. Denver went on a 14-2 run with him on the court at the beginning of the second quarter, and he finished with 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting, four rebounds and two assists.

Down 3-1, Cousins and the Nuggets face elimination again on Wednesday in San Francisco.