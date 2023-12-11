The Atlanta Hawks are set to host the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Monday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 9-12 overall and 3-6 at home, while Denver is 14-9 overall and 5-8 on the road. Both teams enter this contest looking to end three-game losing streaks. Denver is looking to bounce back from a 114-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday, while the Hawks are looking to rebound from a 125-114 setback against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jamal Murray (ankle) is questionable for the Nuggets, and De'Andre Hunter (quad) is questionable for the Hawks.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Nuggets odds, and the over/under is set at 240.5 points.

Hawks vs. Nuggets spread: Hawks +2.5

Hawks vs. Nuggets over/under: 240.5 points

Hawks vs. Nuggets money line: Hawks: +119, Nuggets: -141

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 125-114 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia. The Hawks have struggled against the 76ers recently, as their game on Friday was their fifth consecutive loss to the Sixers.

Even though they lost, the Hawks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 23 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only pulled down 14. Trae Young continues to be an elite scorer for Atlanta and enters this game averaging 27.2 points, 10.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nuggets last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 114-106 to Houston. It was the first time this season that the Nuggets let down their fans at home, bring their record at Ball Arena in 2023 to 9-1.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continues to play at an elite level, and enters this game as the betting favorite to win the 2023-24 MVP award. Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. is having the best season of his career as well, with per game averages of 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

