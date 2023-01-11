The Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 27-13 overall and 17-3 at home, while Phoenix is 21-21 overall and 7-14 on the road. The Suns are battling some injury issues with four starters (Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson and Deandre Ayton) out of the lineup on Tuesday against the Warriors and all four could be out again tonight.

Meanwhile, Jeff Green (hand) is the only regular in the Nuggets' rotation who is expecting to be out for Wednesday's matchup. Denver is favored by 13 points in the latest Nuggets vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Suns vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 43-19 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Suns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Suns vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Suns spread: Nuggets -13

Nuggets vs. Suns over/under: 226 points

Nuggets vs. Suns money line: Denver -900, Phoenix +600

Nuggets vs. Suns picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver strolled past the Los Angeles Lakers with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 122-109. Denver's success was spearheaded by the efforts of center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 16 assists, 14 points, and 11 rebounds, and point guard Jamal Murray, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points and seven boards.

It was Jokic's 11th triple-double of the season and his eighth in his last 18 games. Since the start of December, he's averaging 27.2 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. The Nuggets also had a total of six players reach double-figures in scoring against Los Angeles, and the current No. 1 seed in the West has seven players averaging 10 points or more for the season.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday, Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix captured a comfortable 125-113 victory. Small forward Mikal Bridges was the offensive standout of the game for the Suns, picking up 26 points and five assists in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

It was an impressive performance on the road without four preseason starters and Landry Shamet, one of the first players off the Phoenix bench. Dario Saric had 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Torrey Craig had a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds. Damion Lee had 22 points off the bench and Duane Washington Jr. chipped in another 21 points.

How to make Suns vs. Nuggets picks

The model has simulated Nuggets vs. Suns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Nuggets vs. Suns? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.