A first-round matchup in the 2023 NBA playoffs has the Denver Nuggets clashing against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Nuggets are going for the sweep in this contest after logging three straight wins. On Friday, Denver topped Minnesota 120-111. Jaylen Nowell (knee) is questionable for the Timberwolves, while Jaden McDaniels (hand) and Naz Reid (wrist) are out.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minnesota. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over/under for total points is 224.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-37 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Timberwolves and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves spread: Denver -4

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 224.5 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -180, Minnesota +152

MIN: The Timberwolves are 18-8 ATS in their last 26 Sunday games

DEN: The Nuggets are 4-0 ATS in their last four games overall

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover



Guard Jamal Murray has been playing excellent basketball in this series. Murray is getting to his spots consistently on the court and uses his reliable jumper to space the floor. The Kentucky product leads the team in points (27.3) and steals (1.3) with 7.3 assists per game. In Game 1, Murray dropped 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

There are plenty of scorers all over the floor for this group. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gives this team an athletic two-way threat. Caldwell-Pope is a feisty defender with quick hands to poke the ball free. The Georgia product averages 12.3 points, three rebounds, and shoots 43% from downtown. In Game 3, he finished with 14 points and went 3-of-6 from deep. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has been an excellent three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Edwards gets downhill in a flash with the athleticism to finish with force in the lane. The Georgia product is putting up a team-high 31.7 points along with 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game. In his last outing, he dropped 36 points, five assists, and three steals.

Center Rudy Gobert brings terrific length and size to the paint for the Timberwolves. Gobert has a nice touch around the rim and is an effective shot-blocker. The 30-year-old is first on the squad in rebounds (10.3) with 15 points and one block per game. He has pulled down at least 10 boards in two of his last three games. On Friday, Gobert notched 18 points and 10 rebounds. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-37 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.