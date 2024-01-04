The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will travel to take on the Golden State Warriors (16-17) in a Western Conference showdown on Thursday night. The Nuggets continue to roll as they've won seven of their last eight games. On New Year's Day, Denver defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 111-93. On Jan. 2, Golden State halted its three-game losing skid by beating the Orlando Magic, 121-115.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Nuggets are 3-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 235. Before making any Warriors vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 106-59 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nuggets vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Nuggets:

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Denver -3

Nuggets vs. Warriors over/under: 235 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors money line: Denver -147, Golden State +124

DEN: The Nuggets are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games

GS: The Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games

Nuggets vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have a very effective and impactful offensive unit. They are 15th in the league in points per game (115.1), fourth in field-goal percentage (49%), and second in assists (29.7). Center Nikola Jokic is a big part of this team's success. Jokic has outstanding court vision as a facilitator with a soft touch from all three levels.

The five-time All-Star is third in the NBA in rebounds (12.3) and fourth in assists (9.1) while scoring 25.7 points per game. On Dec. 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. This was his 11th triple-double of the season. Guard Reggie Jackson is an effective playmaker in the backcourt. Jackson has solid ball handles and a smooth jumper. He averages 12.3 points and 4.4 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry continues to excel as the main offensive weapon for Golden State. Curry is currently ninth in the NBA in scoring (27.6) to go along with 4.6 assists per game. In his last contest, Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, six assists, and four steals. He has notched at least 30 points in 14 games thus far this season.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga has taken more of an offensive role when he's on the floor. Kuminga is very athletic, owning the verticality to soar above the rim. The 21-year-old gets downhill in a flash, averaging 12.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He's recorded 15-plus points in back-to-back games. In Tuesday's victory over the Magic, Kuminga totaled 19 points, six boards, four assists, and two blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting 236 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 106-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.