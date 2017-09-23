OKC's NBA championship odds jump to 16/1 after acquiring Carmelo Anthony

In a ridiculous NBA offseason, in which a number of teams made huge acquisitions to make their team better, the Oklahoma City Thunder might now hold the claim to the most successful summer.

On top of dealing for Paul George from the Indiana Pacers back at the beginning of July, and signing Patrick Patterson in free agency, the Thunder swooped in and got Carmelo Anthony from the Knicks on Saturday morning, sending Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott, and a second-round pick in exchange.

In essence, the Thunder traded Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Kanter, McDermott, and a second-round pick for George, Anthony, and Patterson. That's a pretty good haul. And for their effort, the Thunder's championship odds have jumped to 16/1.

NBA Title updated



Warriors 5/11

Cavaliers 4/1

Celtics 10/1

Spurs 15/1

Rockets 15/1

Thunder 16/1

Wizards 40/1

T'Wolves 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 23, 2017

Back in June, just a few weeks after the Thunder had been eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, they were 66/1 long shots to win the 2017-18 title. Following the George trade, their odds then jumped to 30/1. Now, they have the sixth best odds to lift the trophy next summer, which just goes to show you how fast things can change in this league.