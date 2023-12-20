We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 13-12 overall and 7-6 at home, while Charlotte is 7-18 overall and 3-8 on the road. The Hornets have had success against the Pacers in recent years, winning six of the last eight meetings against Indiana.

However, the Pacers are favored by 10 points in the latest Pacers vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is 248 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pacers vs. Hornets spread: Pacers -10

Pacers vs. Hornets over/under: 248 points

Pacers vs. Hornets money line: Pacers: -478, Hornets: +363

Pacers vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Los Angeles an easy 151-127 victory. Despite the loss, the Pacers got a solid performance out of Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 34 points along with six rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 38 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Clippers only posted 26 assists. Indiana is averaging 30.6 assists per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fifth straight loss. They lost to Toronto on the road by a decisive 114-99 margin. The Hornets have now lost eight of their last nine games played in December.

Despite a string of losses, the Hornets will enter Wednesday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Charlotte is 6-2 in its last eight games against Indiana. In addition, the Pacers are just 4-10 in their last 14 games played on a Wednesday.

How to make Pacers vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 101-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.