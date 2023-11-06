The San Antonio Spurs will face off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both teams are 3-3 with Indiana 2-2 at home, while San Antonio is 2-1 on the road. San Antonio covered twice on the road in Phoenix last week but was also blown out by 40 points as 9-point underdogs against the Clippers last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-2 against the spread at home and have covered the spread in six of their last 10 against the Spurs. This time around, Indiana is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Spurs odds, and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Pacers vs. Spurs spread: Pacers -9.5

Pacers vs. Spurs over/under: 238.5 points

Pacers vs. Spurs money line: Pacers: -408, Spurs: +312

What to know about the Spurs

The Spurs fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Raptors on Sunday but took a 123-116 hit to the loss column. Despite their defeat, the Spurs saw several players rise to the challenge, including Keldon Johnson, who scored 26 points and pulled down six rebounds.

Rookie Victor Wembanyama also stuffed the stat sheet again with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocked shots. Through six games, Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.7 blocks per game. San Antonio could be without two of its three-leading scorers tonight as Devin Vassell (adductor) is out, while Johnson (wrist) is questionable.

What to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored Indiana in its last game on Saturday. It was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 125-124 to Charlotte. The Pacers' loss came about despite a quality game from Tyrese Haliburton, who shot 8-for-12 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 43 points and 12 assists.

After earning his first All-Star selection last season while averaging 20.7 points and 10.4 assists, Haliburton is averaging 24.2 points and 12.4 assists per game. He's the league leader in assists per game and he's had a double-double in every contest this year.

