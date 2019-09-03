Pelicans' Lonzo Ball reveals he found out he was getting traded from Lakers on Twitter

After two somewhat disappointing seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers, Lonzo Ball is now a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, traded there in June along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and a plethora of first-round picks in exchange for Anthony Davis.

The blockbuster deal was one of the biggest moves of a ridiculous summer, and almost everyone found out about it through social media. As it turns out, you can count Ball among them. The young point guard did a radio interview in Los Angeles earlier this week and revealed that he found out about the trade on Twitter while on his way to his brother's Drew League game.

"They got rid of you. They don't want you no more. I mean yeah, you gotta take it personal." - Lonzo says he found out the Lakers traded him through Twitter. (via @bigboy, @Real923LA) pic.twitter.com/AswiNCy9mO — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 2, 2019

Ball's full explanation of how he found out about the trade:

"I found out on Twitter. We was in the car, we had just left my grandfather's house on the way to Melo's Drew League game and then DMo [Ball's business manager] had told me like, 'You seen Twitter?' And I'm like, 'Nah,' and he was like, 'We just got traded.' That's how we found out."

There really isn't a good way to find out you've been traded from your hometown team who picked you No. 2 overall in the draft just a few years ago, but still, it must have been surreal for Ball to read about the trade on Twitter.

Despite the circumstances, Ball said he wasn't upset, nor really all that surprised considering his name had been in trade talks since February when the Lakers were making their initial push for Davis.

"I kinda knew I was gonna get traded," Ball said. "I've just been in the trade talks for so long, and it's Anthony Davis. You know, L.A. gonna do what they gotta do to get superstars, so I kinda had a feeling."

Now with the Pelicans, Ball has a chance at a new start and is a part of one of the youngest, most exciting teams in the league. There are much worse situations than getting to play with Jrue Holiday and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Zion Williamson.