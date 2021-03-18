The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 23-16 overall and 12-7 at home, while New Orleans is 17-23 overall and 5-13 on the road. The Blazers have won the first two games of the season between the teams.

Blazers vs. Pelicans spread: Trail Blazers -1

Blazers vs. Pelicans over-under: 239.5 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

In the first of two consecutive games between the teams, the Blazers edged the Pelicans, 125-124 on Tuesday. Damian Lillard finished with 50 points and 10 assists in addition to six boards. He made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left to seal the win. Lillard became the fourth player in NBA history with three or more games with 50-plus points and 10 assists. Portland overcame a 17-point deficit points with 5:56 remaining in the game before closing on a 25-9 run.

Lillard went 18-of-18 from the free throw line, and the Blazers made 31-of-31 free throw attempts vs. the Pelicans. They set the franchise records for the most free throws made by a player and the team in a game without a miss. Gary Trent Jr. added 22 points on Tuesday. CJ McCollum returned from a 25-game layoff and scored 10 points. The Blazers have won five of their last seven games.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points and six rebounds. Zion Williamson had 28 points and a career-high eight assists. Lonzo Ball scored 11 points and a finished with a season-high 17 assists. He recorded his second double-double of the season. The Pelicans have recorded a franchise-record 76 assists over their last two games.

New Orleans has lost four of its past six games. Williamson has averaged 32,0 points in his two games vs. Portland this season. The Pelicans rank third in the league in points in the paint per game (53.7).

