The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns in a nationally televised matchup on Tuesday evening. New Orleans is 2-1 on the season with victories over the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs. Phoenix is also 2-1 after beating the Dallas Mavericks in the season opener and splitting a back-to-back matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Wenyen Gabriel (knee/quadriceps) is out for New Orleans. Dario Saric (quad) is probable for Phoenix, with Abdel Nader (concussion) and Jalen Smith (ankle) ruled out.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Suns -2.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over-under: 222 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: Suns -140, Pelicans +120

NO: The Pelicans are 18-14-2 against the spread in the last 34 road games

PHX: The Suns are 14-21 against the spread in the last 35 home games

Why the Pelicans can cover



The Pelicans are an offense-first team in terms of roster construction, but the team is performing well defensively in the early going. New Orleans is allowing only 1.02 points per possession this season, ranking top six in the NBA, and a big part of that is closing possessions with excellent defensive rebounding. In three games, the Pelicans are grabbing 80.5 percent of available defensive rebounds, and also rank near the top of the NBA in free throw rate allowed. New Orleans also causes havoc, creating a turnover on 17.7 percent of defensive possessions.

On the other end, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson lead a dynamic offensive, with a strongly above-average free throw rate. The Pelicans are also a top-10 team on the offensive glass, grabbing 26.7 percent of available rebounds after their own missed shots.

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns are led by an elite backcourt pairing with Devin Booker and Chris Paul. After averaging 26.6 points and 6.5 assists per game last season, Booker is off to a strong start, including 22.7 points per game in the early going. Paul is adding 12.7 points and 9.7 assists per game, with Mikal Bridges breaking out to the tune of 16.3 points on 45 percent shooting from three-point distance.

Offensively, ball security has been a strength for Phoenix, turning the ball over on only 12.9 percent of possessions. The defense has also been strong, holding opponents to just a 49.6 percent effective field goal shooting mark and 102.7 points per 100 possessions.

