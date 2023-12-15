The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a contract extension with president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, per ESPN. Morey's contract will extend through the 2027-28 season, which, per Adrian Wojnarowski, aligns with Sixers coach Nick Nurse's contract.

Morey joined Philadelphia's front office in 2020 on a five-year contract after spending 13 years with the Houston Rockets. In his time with the Sixers, he's helped build a championship-contending team that has a .656 winning percentage.

Morey is considered one of the best front office executives in the league and has spearheaded some of the biggest trades in the NBA over the last several years. When Ben Simmons wanted out of Philadelphia, Morey flipped him for James Harden. After Harden requested a trade this past summer, primarily due to his strained relationship with Morey, the Sixers president got back a sizable haul for the former MVP that will help Philadelphia continue to build around reigning MVP Joel Embiid and rising star Tyrese Maxey.

Prior to joining the Sixers, Morey had a successful tenure in Houston, where over his 13 years there the team had a .615 winning percentage. The Rockets made the Western Conference finals twice while he was in charge and missed the postseason only three times over 13 seasons.

While the Sixers haven't broken through to the Eastern Conference finals yet under Morey, they've consistently been competitive since he's been in charge of basketball operations. This season, the team is out to a 16-7 start with Embiid once again operating at an MVP level. And with the assets the Sixers got back from the Harden trade, Philadelphia could be a big player at the trade deadline, as well as in free agency next summer.