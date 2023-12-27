Kevin Durant has been with the Phoenix Suns less than a year but there are already rumors circulating that he is frustrated with the team. However, Durant is known to be a vocal player on social media and he recently clapped back at the speculation.

His comment seems to have been deleted, but Durant had replied to a fan on Instagram on Tuesday. He referenced a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in which the NBA insider claimed he was told Durant is dissatisfied with the underwhelming supporting cast he has in Phoenix.

"Woj says somebody 'feels that I am frustrated and turned into me being mentally checked out,'" Durant's comment read. "This s--t crazy, these people can flat out lie on my name and make s--t up and you people will believe it but when my coaches and speak on how I am as a teammate, u ignore it lol."

His time with the Brooklyn Nets was chaotic, but trading him to Phoenix had made the Suns one of the preseason favorites. The Big 3 in New York (Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving) didn't work out, but the hope was that Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal would lift the Suns to success with a powerful offense.

Durant has played in almost every game this season and is currently the team's leading scorer with 30.3 points per game. It might be too early to freak out, but so far the season hasn't worked out as expected as the Suns are below .500. One of the biggest reasons is Beal dealing with an ankle injury.

Beal himself has expressed frustration at not being able to be there for his team, but he could potentially come back in January. Beal preached patience and Durant's comment implied he is not losing hope either.