The Class of 2020 is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, but it's never too early to look ahead to next year's class, which will include Detroit Pistons legend, Ben Wallace, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. The entire class, including Wallace, will be officially announced on Sunday at the basketball museum in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Wallace, who has been retired since 2012, was not selected in the 1996 NBA Draft but he went on to play in the league for 17 seasons for the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. He's best remembered for the six seasons he spent with the Pistons from 2000 to 2006. During that span, Wallace won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year Award four times, made five All-NBA teams, five All-Defensive First Teams and four All-Star teams.

He led the league in rebounding twice (2002 and 2003) and blocks once (2002). He also helped to lead the Pistons to a title in 2004 and he's the team's all-time leader in blocks. As a result, his No. 3 is retired by the Pistons organization. Wallace will be the 22nd player in history to make the Hall of Fame after having played for the Pistons, joining other legends like Isiah Thomas, Grant Hill, Joe Dumars, Dave Bing and Dennis Rodman.

While Wallace may be retired, he hasn't drifted far from the game, as he is currently the co-owner of the G League's Grand Rapids Drive.

In addition to Wallace, other finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 include Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway Sr., Chris Webber, Marques Johnson, Michael Cooper, Jay Wright, Rick Adelman, Bill Russell (as a coach), Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson and Marianne Stanley.