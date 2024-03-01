We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Detroit is 9-49 overall and 4-24 at home, while Cleveland is 38-20 overall and 18-10 on the road. The Cavs have won each of the last eight meetings with the Pistons. Cleveland is 29-29 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while Detroit is one game better at 30-28 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Cleveland is favored by 9 points in the latest Pistons vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 221.5 points.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers spread: Pistons +9

Pistons vs. Cavaliers over/under: 221.5 points

Pistons vs. Cavaliers money line: Pistons: +319, Cavaliers: -409

What you need to know about the Pistons

The Pistons can finally bid farewell to their six-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday as they walked away with a 105-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Among those leading the charge was Cade Cunningham, who scored 26 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. He was one of six Pistons who scored at least 11 points in the victory.

Cunningham leads Detroit with 22.5 points and 7.4 assists, while second-year center Jalen Duren is putting up 14 points and 12 rebounds per night. Detroit is also getting a nice contribution from new acquisition Simone Fontecchio as the former Jazz forward is averaging 15.1 points with Detroit after averaging only 8.9 points with Utah. Despite being 0-3 against Cleveland this season, the Pistons have covered in all three of those straight-up defeats.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 132-123 hit to the loss column. The Cavaliers' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Caris LeVert also had a double-double on 14 points and 15 assists.

Despite the defeat, Cleveland has gone 20-5 straight-up over its last 25 games. The twin tower duo of Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both averaging double-doubles and combining for over 31 points, 20 rebounds and five assists per game. However, leading scorer Donovan Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Friday, and Cleveland is 6-5 SU without Mitchell and 5-6 ATS when he sits.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Pistons are 10-7 against the spread in their last 17 games when the spread was between +7.5 to +10.5.

The Pistons are 13-10 against the spread in their last 23 games as a home dog.

The Cavaliers are 16-13 against the spread in their last 29 games when on the road.

