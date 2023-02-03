The Detroit Pistons will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are 13-39 overall and 6-19 at home, while Charlotte is 15-38 overall and 8-22 on the road. The Hornets have won eight of 10 in the head-to-head series and have covered the spread six times during that span, but the Pistons have some recent momentum, winning and covering the spread in two of the last three meetings.

Pistons vs. Hornets spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons vs. Hornets over/under: 239.5 points

Pistons vs. Hornets money line: Detroit -125, Charlotte +105

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as it fell 111-105 to the Dallas Mavericks. Point guard Killian Hayes wasn't much of a difference maker for Detroit; Hayes finished with only eight points on 3-for-16 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

A season-ending left shin injury to former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham has left Hayes to run the point for the Pistons this season, and they'll certainly need more production from him going forward. However, Bojan Bogdanovic continued his stellar season with 29 points in the loss and he is now averaging 21.4 points per game.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Chicago Bulls on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Charlotte falling 114-98 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from center Mason Plumlee, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Terry Rozier also had 23 points in the loss while LaMelo Ball had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Ball has missed 27 games this season and has played at least 35 minutes in each of his last four games, so it will be interesting to see if Charlotte might choose to rest him the second night of a back-to-back. The Hornets will definitely be without 20 PPG scorer, Kelly Oubre Jr., due to hand surgery.

