Quinn Cook is signing a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cook began the season with the Lakers, where he signed ahead of the 2019-20 season, but was waived before his contract became guaranteed in February. Cook, a lifelong Lakers fan, is one of the NBA's most highly-regarded teammates, but the Lakers chose to emphasize roster flexibility heading into the trade deadline over Cook's presence in the locker room. Their loss, apparently, will be Cleveland's gain.

Cook is a 40.7 percent career 3-point shooter, a skill that was sorely needed in Cleveland. The Cavaliers attempt an NBA-low 27.4 3-pointers per game and make only 34.6 percent of those shots, the fifth-lowest mark in the league. Their starting guards, Collin Sexton and Darius Garland have both played well this season, but Garland has missed time due to injury, and the backups have been largely unspectacular. Cook will compete with players like Damyean Dotson and Dylan Windler for minutes.

Cook, an undrafted free agent out of Duke, is still only 27 years old despite his winding journey into the NBA. That puts him on a similar timeline to Cleveland's young core. Prior to signing with the Cavaliers, Cook spent time with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors, where he won his first championship. He won his second as a reserve for the Lakers last season.

Cook has struggled to find a consistent role in the NBA, but playing for some of the best teams of his era is likely responsible for that. In Cleveland, he'll have a chance to earn minutes against less talented teammates. That could be just the launching pad his career needs to get back on track.