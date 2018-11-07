Raptors' Norman Powell expected to miss 4-6 weeks after shoulder injury, per report
Powell was injured during Monday's game against the Jazz
The new-look Toronto Raptors are off to a tremendous start this season. With Kawhi Leonard and new head coach Nick Nurse leading the way, they're 10-1, tied with the mighty Golden State Warriors for the best record in the league. Unfortunately though, they've just received some bad news on the injury front.
Early on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that Norman Powell has suffered a subluxation of his shoulder (essentially a partial dislocation) and will be out indefinitely. Via NBA.com/Raptors:
The Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday that Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a subluxation of the left shoulder. There is no timetable for his return to basketball activity. Powell's status will be updated as appropriate.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Powell could miss four to six weeks with the injury.
Powell suffered the injury during Monday night's game against the Jazz, leaving in the second quarter. This is a bummer for both Powell and the Raptors, but the good news is that it's not a season-ending injury, and the fourth-year wing should be back before the turn of the calendar.
Plus, one of the Raptors' biggest strengths is their depth, especially on the wing, where they can plug in any number of players. It obviously hurts to lose Powell, but between Leonard, Danny Green, OG Anunoby, CJ Miles and Delon Wright, the Raptors have more than enough capable players to manage in the meantime.
