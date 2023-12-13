We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors will host the Atlanta Hawks. Toronto is 9-14 overall and 6-6 at home, while Atlanta is 9-13 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Hawks won two of three meetings last season, and the teams have split their 102 all-time matchups, with each winning 51 times. Atlanta has the worst against the spread record in the NBA this season at 5-17, while the Raptors are 11-12 ATS.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 241 points.

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -1.5

Raptors vs. Hawks over/under: 241 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Raptors: -122, Hawks: +102

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss as they fell to New York 136-130. The Raptors found out winning isn't easy when your 3-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition. Even though the team lost, it still had its share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Dennis Schroder, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 assists, while Scottie Barnes had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Barnes, the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year, has taken a huge leap and is averaging career-highs across the board. However, two-time All-Star Pascal Siakam has regressed a bit as his 20.7 points per game is his lowest since the 2018-19 season. Schroder, Barnes and Siakam are half of the six Raptors averaging in double-figures, but the team ranks dead last in the NBA with a 33.4 percentage on 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Nuggets didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Monday. Atlanta fell 129-122 to Denver, and the Hawks' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row. The Hawks' loss came about despite a quality game from Bogdan Bogdanovic, who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to a career-high of 40 points.

Seven Hawks average in double-figures, including two 20-point scorers in Trae Young (26.8 points per game) and Dejounte Murray (20 PPG). Scoring isn't the issue for Atlanta, which ranks third in the league with 122.2 PPG. However, the other end of the court gives the Hawks problems despite them leading the NBA in steals. Teams are shooting 50% from the field against Atlanta, and that ranks 28th in the league as does its 122.8 PPG allowed. Jalen Johnson (wrist) is out, while De'Andre Hunter (quad) is questionable.

Key Betting Info for Hawks vs. Raptors

Some of the angles the model is balancing are:

The Hawks are 3-15 against the spread in their last 18 games vs teams allowing more than 102 points per game.

The Hawks are 4-14 against the spread in their last 18 games after a day off.

The Hawks are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games when not the favorite.

