The Toronto Raptors will try to extend their two-game winning streak when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Toronto wrapped up a seven-game road trip with back-to-back wins against Houston and Memphis over the weekend. Meanwhile, San Antonio has lost nine consecutive games, including a 128-104 loss at Chicago on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 233.5.

Raptors vs. Spurs spread: Raptors -10.5

Raptors vs. Spurs over/under: 233.5 points

Raptors vs. Spurs money line: Toronto -550, San Antonio +400

Why the Raptors can cover

San Antonio is the coldest team in the NBA right now, as its losing streak was extended to nine games in a 128-104 setback at Chicago on Monday. The Spurs have lost six straight games by double digits. They've failed to cover the spread in eight straight games and are winless in their last 11 road games.

Toronto cruised to a 143-100 victory when these teams met in November, as Pascal Siakam had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes. The Raptors are coming off consecutive wins over the Rockets and Grizzlies, springing the upset over Memphis as 1.5-point underdogs. Siakam leads Toronto with 24.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.7 points.

Why the Spurs can cover

Toronto had to overcome a 15-point deficit in its win over Memphis, so it is coming off an emotional performance that could lead to a letdown showing on Wednesday. San Antonio was without power forward Jeremy Sochan its last time out and he is a game time decision for this contest. Small forward Keldon Johnson leads the Spurs with 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Johnson had a team-high 21 points against Chicago on Monday, while center Jakob Poeltl scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Toronto has been overvalued of late, covering the spread just twice in its last six games. The Spurs could not possibly be overvalued right now, as they have failed to cover in eight straight games and are not a team that many people are backing in the betting market.

How to make Raptors vs. Spurs picks

