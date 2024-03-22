The Toronto Raptors will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a cross-conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule. Toronto is 23-46 overall and 13-21 at home, while Oklahoma City is 48-20 overall and 20-13 on the road. The teams have alternated wins and losses over their last eight matchups, with OKC winning in double-overtime in their last meeting, 135-127, on Feb. 4. The Raptors are 31-38 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Thunder are 39-28-1 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Oklahoma City is favored by 15.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Thunder odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

Raptors vs. Thunder spread: Raptors +15.5

Raptors vs. Thunder over/under: 231.5 points

Raptors vs. Thunder money line: Raptors: +783, Thunder: -1334

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 123-89 punch to the gut against the Sacramento Kings. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Raptors have scored all season.

With its 46th loss of the year coming to Sacramento, Toronto has already clinched its most losses in a year since the 2012-13 season. Midseason trades and roster turnover have played parts in that, in addition to injuries to its best players. Scottie Barnes, who leads the team in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, remains out with a hand fracture, while RJ Barrett (personal), Immanuel Quickley (personal) and Jakob Poeltl (finger) are all out as well. That leaves Gary Trent Jr. (12.8 points per game) and Kelly Olynyk (11.6 ppg) as the only available Raptors averaging in double-figures.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the Thunder waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former scored 31 points along with seven assists and four steals, while the latter dropped a double-double on 35 points and 14 rebounds.

However, OKC failed to cover in that victory and it's now 0-4 against the spread over its last four games. The Thunder are also just 1-7 ATS over their last eight games, despite going 6-2 SU over that stretch. Oklahoma City is arguably the best-shooting team in the NBA, leading the league in both 3-point percentage and free throw percentage while ranking second in field goal percentage.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Raptors are 5-12 against the spread in their last 17 games as a home dog.

The Thunder are 4-2 against the spread in their last 6 games when the spread was between -16.5 to -13.5.

The Raptors are 13-21 against the spread in their last 34 games when at home.

