Report: Carmelo Anthony only wants trade to the Rockets, not the Cavaliers

Carmelo Anthony doesn't want to play for the Knicks and has been dangled in trade rumors throughout the offseason. But with a no-trade clause, Anthony can choose his destination -- and the Cavaliers and Rockets initially were reported as his preferred destinations.

However, Cleveland may be out of the running. According to the New York Post, the only team Anthony has any interest in is Houston because the Cavs lack stability in the front office and Kyrie Irving reportedly is trying to force his way out.

A stalemate has ensued as sources indicate Anthony only wishes to waive his no-trade clause to go to the Rockets. Not even Cleveland, which is in turmoil, is good enough for Anthony as the Cavaliers are dealing with Kyrie Irving's trade demand.

The Cavs' damaged reputation has hindered efforts to add talent this offseason. After the organization chose to not renew David Griffin's contract, there were reports that players like Jimmy Butler were being told to stay away by current Cavs players. Now, it appears they could lose out on Anthony for similar reasons.

The real kicker is that New York is on Irving's short list of preferred destinations. Talent-wise a trade involving Anthony and Irving would make some sense, but Anthony doesn't want that. This handcuffs New York to the Rockets, who are less likely to give up major assets with more leverage in trade discussions.