Report: Cavaliers no longer seeking top young player or draft pick from the Celtics

When the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for a package of players highlighted by Isaiah Thomas, there was always a concern that Thomas' hip injury could cause issues.

Cleveland became concerned about the severity of Thomas' injury after a physical and called up Boston to seek further compensation to complete the deal.

Reports were that Cleveland initially asked for a player like Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum or a high-end draft pick. However, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it looks like the Celtics won't be giving up anything more of high value.

Cleveland and Boston officials started to engage each other on a solution on Tuesday, league sources told ESPN. Cleveland is no longer seeking one of the Celtics' top young players or significant draft picks, league sources said. The Cavaliers could be inclined to complete the deal for a late first-round pick or second-round considerations, league sources said.

Boston already traded Thomas, Jae Crowder and the Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round draft pick in the deal. Giving up another high-value piece would have been too much, even for Irving.

It's not a surprise that Boston general manager Danny Ainge and the traditionally fickle Celtics hung on to two of their youngest pieces or a high-end pick. That said, it's hard to fault the Cavs for at least trying to get an even bigger return in a deal in which they're already getting so much.

According to ESPN, the deadline for Thomas to clear his physical is Thursday, so expect a resolution soon.