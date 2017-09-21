Report: LeBron James 'invested' in helping Cavs' Derrick Rose get next contract

When the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Derrick Rose to a one-year, $2.1M deal -- the veteran's minimum -- a few months back, it was seen not only as a surprise, but as a bit of a joke. Was he the piece that would help bring down the Warriors?

But now, with training camp just days away, Rose is penciled in as the Cavs' starting point guard on opening night. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.

According to a report from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, however, Rose's tenure with the Cavs is off to a good start, as he's been "killing it" at the unofficial minicamp LeBron James' is hosting out in California.

And that's not all. McMenamin, who was on "The Jump" Wednesday, reported that "LeBron is invested in Derrick Rose's career so he can get that next contract."

So, what to make of this?

The report about Rose playing well at the camp doesn't really mean anything, as these are just unofficial intrasquad scrimmages, and he's not exactly going against other elite guards.

LeBron being invested in Rose getting his next contract, however, is pretty interesting to hear. Rose will have to prove with his play that he can still be a starting point guard in this league, and worthy of a big deal. Yet if there was anyone in the league that could help you look better than you might actually be, it's LeBron James.