Report: Russell Westbrook signs 10-year extension with Jordan Brand

Russell Westbrook is yet to sign the massive five-year, $200 million extension the Oklahoma City Thunder have put on the table, but the reigning MVP reportedly has agreed to a different extension.

According to Nick DePaula, Westbrook will sign a 10-year extension with Jordan Brand that will make him the most well-paid Jordan Brand athlete. Via ESPN:

Russell Westbrook, the NBA's reigning Most Valuable Player, will look to continue to establish himself as one of the league's top global superstars, inking a 10-year extension with Nike's Jordan Brand that will be the most lucrative total endorsement deal for a Jordan athlete to date, according to industry sources.

Westbrook has been with Jordan Brand since 2013, and this extension will keep him with the company through the 2025-26 season. In addition, Westbrook will soon get his own signature shoes.

The long-term extension will link the 28-year-old Westbrook with Jordan Brand through as long as the 2025-2026 NBA season. The deal will also include both on- and off-court signature sneakers, new territory for Westbrook. As he's continued to lead the Air Jordan game shoe each season, the brand launched two off-court geared silhouettes, dubbed the Westbrook 0.1 and 0.2, but had held off on designing a performance signature shoe for the hardwood.

Winning MVP, the Thunder adding Paul George, and signing a huge extension with Jordan Brand? Sounds like a pretty good offseason for Russell Westbrook.