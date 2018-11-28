Rockets trade rumors: Houston eager to add wing depth, monitoring situation in Cleveland

Perhaps the Rockets haven't figured everything out. After starting the season a putrid 1-5, the Rockets rattled off eight wins in their next 10 games, including a five-game winning streak. But all the positive momentum has been derailed by a new three-game losing streak, including a loss to the lowly Cavaliers. Yes, Chris Paul was out for two of those games, but even still, it's clear that problems still exist in Houston.

Namely, they just don't have any depth. Harden played a whopping 50 minutes in their overtime loss to the Wizards on Monday night and is averaging 37.4 minutes per game, second only to Anthony Davis. Houston's five main players -- Harden, Paul, Clint Capela, PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon -- are all averaging at least 33.3 minutes a night.

Harden and the rest of his Rockets teammates will be back at it on Wednesday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

To try and solve that issue, the team is reportedly chasing wing depth and is specifically monitoring the situation in Cleveland. Via The Athletic:

Houston is primarily focused on acquiring wing talent, sources said. Their trade market intensity last week, in the midst of their winning streak, was described by one source as "not in emergency mode, but not sitting back either." Another situation Houston is monitoring is the one playing out in Cleveland, sources said. The Cavaliers are aggressive in the market, looking to move some of their veterans. They have made it clear that they are moving in a younger direction, recently parting ways with J.R. Smith as they seek a trade for him. George Hill is another guard whose salary they would like to shed, but his $19 million price tag may make it difficult to find a taker.

This is not surprising in the slightest. Pretty much everyone knew that Houston's moves in the offseason had the potential to be a disaster, and it seems to already be reaching that point. Carmelo Anthony is gone, Michael Carter-Williams and Marquese Chriss can barely get off the bench and Brandon Knight is still hurt.

Houston was at one point all-in on trying to get Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves, reportedly offering four first-round picks, so it makes sense that they're still searching for alternatives. Trying to get one of J.R. Smith or Kyle Korver from the Cavs makes sense, as they're a clear seller at this point, but all of the interest in Korver may drive up the price on the 3-point specialist.

Whether they try and swing a deal early to fix things as soon as possible or wait until the trade deadline, it's clear that this current iteration of the Rockets roster won't be the one we see come playoff time.