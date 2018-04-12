Russell Westbrook becomes first NBA player to average triple-double in consecutive seasons

Mr. Triple-Double has done it again, folks.

By gathering his 16th rebound in third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season -- something no NBA player has ever done.

Last season Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's NBA record by posting 42 triple-doubles, and became the only player other than Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook was rewarded for his accomplishments with last year's NBA MVP award.

With much less fanfare this season, Westbrook quietly -- well, as quiet as Westbrook can be -- once again put up incredible numbers, and entered Wednesday's game needing 16 rebounds to clinch a second straight triple-double average. He was well on his way with 11 rebounds in the first half alone.

Many will point to the arbitrary nature of triple-doubles and venture that they shouldn't be as important as they've become to basketball, but the fact remains that Westbrook has done something no other player in the history of the NBA has done, which can never be taken away from him.

Now he'll look to lead the Thunder to a win in their opening-round playoff series.