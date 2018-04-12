Russell Westbrook becomes first NBA player to average triple-double in consecutive seasons
Westbrook pulled down his 16th rebound on Wednesday to clinch the feat for the second straight year
Mr. Triple-Double has done it again, folks.
By gathering his 16th rebound in third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season -- something no NBA player has ever done.
Last season Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's NBA record by posting 42 triple-doubles, and became the only player other than Robertson to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook was rewarded for his accomplishments with last year's NBA MVP award.
With much less fanfare this season, Westbrook quietly -- well, as quiet as Westbrook can be -- once again put up incredible numbers, and entered Wednesday's game needing 16 rebounds to clinch a second straight triple-double average. He was well on his way with 11 rebounds in the first half alone.
Many will point to the arbitrary nature of triple-doubles and venture that they shouldn't be as important as they've become to basketball, but the fact remains that Westbrook has done something no other player in the history of the NBA has done, which can never be taken away from him.
Now he'll look to lead the Thunder to a win in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Wolves snap playoff drought
The Wolves gutted out a gritty win at home to break the NBA's longest playoff drought
-
NBA Wednesday news, scores, updates
Here's everything you need to know about the final day of the NBA regular season
-
Jokic, Towns have different approaches
Towns threw down a thunderous slam, while Jokic took an extremely slow push shot
-
NBA playoffs 2018: Tiebreaker scenarios
An in-depth look at tiebreaker scenarios for the NBA playoffs
-
How to watch BIG3 Draft, order, rosters
Here's how to watch the BIG3 draft, along with the complete player pool
-
Westbrook sick of 'stat-padding' talk
Westbrook needs 16 rebounds on Wednesday to average a triple-double for the second straight...