Kimesha Williams, the sister of Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, has been sentenced to life without parole for the murder of 84-year-old Afaf Assad, according to ESPN. Williams and Candace Townsell robbed and fatally injured Assad at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula in 2019.

Williams and Townsell followed Assad into the bathroom, broke her skull and robbed her. Assad died from her injuries a few days later, on Sept. 4. Both women were found guilty of first-degree murder and elder abuse back in February.

At the time of the murder, Williams' aunt confirmed that she and Leonard were brother and sister, per a report from the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

Leonard and the Clippers are currently playing against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Leonard suffered a knee sprain in the Clippers' Game 1 victory, and while he was able to play in their Game 2 loss. Even though he was battling through an injury, Leonard still managed to score 31 points in that Game 2.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, the injury has forced Leonard to miss Games 3 and 4, and his status for the rest of the series remains unclear.