Sixers' Joel Embiid trolls LaVar, Lonzo Ball in Instagram post after 46-point game

You knew the NBA's king of social media wasn't going to be silent after putting up career-high numbers across the board against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid became the first player in NBA history to put up 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks in the Sixers' 115-109 victory in Los Angeles, but nothing he did on the court was as savage as what he did after the game.

Never one to disappoint his hordes of social media followers, Embiid posted an Instagram photo of himself about to score with Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball falling to the floor in front of him, along the caption, "WHAT A NIGHT !!!!!"

WHAT A NIGHT !!!!! #TheProcess A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Embiid later insisted on Twitter that he meant no disrespect toward Lonzo.

I like Lonzo’s game... no shots towards him #TrustIt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 16, 2017

If you look closely, however, you can see that Embiid also tagged his location as "Lavar, Fars, Iran," which is no doubt a shot at Lonzo's outspoken father, LaVar Ball.

Embiid and LaVar got into a war of words during the offseason, starting when Embiid tweeted to teammate Ben Simmons asking him to dunk on Lonzo (which he actually kind of did on Wednesday). LaVar came back by saying that Embiid spent too much time on social media and not enough time on the court, and it finally came to a boil when Embiid posted a video to social media in which he said, "f--- LaVar Ball."

The comment earned Embiid earned a $10,000 fine from the NBA, and the feud was pretty much squashed ... until Wednesday that is. LaVar has been tied up with his other son, LiAngelo, who was one of three UCLA players arrested for shoplifting in China, so he probably won't take the time to respond right now.

But you better believe that LaVar isn't going to let Embiid have the last word.