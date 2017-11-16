Sixers' Joel Embiid makes NBA history, but says he's still only at '69 percent'

Not many players can say they've done something that no NBA player has ever done before. After Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid can proudly make that claim.

In a thoroughly dominating performance, Embiid finished with career-highs in points (46), assists (seven), blocks (seven), field goals (14), made free throws (16) and free throw attempts (19). The 23-year-old also added 15 rebounds, making him the only player in NBA history to have at least 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks and seven assists in a single game.

More Embiid:



First player in @NBAHistory to ever record 46 PTS, 15 REB, 7 AST & 7 BLK in a single game (@EliasSports). pic.twitter.com/QAKromMS3G — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 16, 2017

So, you might imagine Embiid is feeling pretty good, possibly even at the top of his game? Nope. The 7-footer, who has played in only 43 games in four years due to various injuries, said he feels he's only at 69 percent of his full potential.

"I'm still working on my conditioning, so I'd say, fifty -- no, 69 percent," Embiid said after the game. "I'm at 69 percent, so it's getting there."

We all know Embiid loves to play games and troll people through the media, so this could have been another one of those moments, but the scary thing is he could actually be right. If he's doing this now, with fewer than 50 games under his belt, imagine what he'll be able to do in two or three seasons?

The asterisk with Embiid is always health, so here's hoping he can avoid further injury and that one day we'll finally get to see him at 100 percent.