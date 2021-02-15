The Utah Jazz will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 9 p.m. ET Monday at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah is 22-5 overall and 12-2 at home, while Philadelphia is 18-9 overall and 7-7 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Jazz vs. Sixers spread: Jazz -7

Jazz vs. Sixers over-under: 226 points

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz made easy work of the Miami Heat on Saturday, 112-94 at home. Donovan Mitchell (26 points) was the top scorer for Utah. The Jazz have won seven consecutive games and 18 of their last 19. It is their best 19-game run since 1998. Utah is off to its best 27-game start in franchise history.

Rudy Gobert double-doubled on Saturday with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Utah is the only team in the NBA that ranks in the top five in offensive rating (116.0, fourth) and defensive rating (107.0, second). The Jazz average 16.7 3-pointers per game, which is best in the league. Mike Conley (hamstring) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia fell to the Suns 120-111 on Saturday. Joel Embiid had 35 points along with eight rebounds. Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris scored 18 points each. An 11-2 run by Phoenix put the game out of reach with 3:15 remaining. Philadelphia allowed the Suns to shoot 60.8 percent from the field.

The Sixers will try to avoid a third consecutive loss on Monday. Embiid has scored 25-points in 11 consecutive games, becoming only one of three Philadelphia players to accomplish the feat in franchise history. He has scored 33-plus points in nine games during that span. Embiid is listed as questionable for Monday's game with back tightness. Shake Milton (ankle) is out.

