The Atlanta Hawks will take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. San Antonio is 24-21 overall and 12-14 at home, while the Hawks are 23-24 overall and 12-15 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season on Feb. 12, 125-114.

Atlanta is favored by 0.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Hawks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Hawks vs. Spurs picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Spurs vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Spurs:

Spurs vs. Hawks spread: Spurs +0.5

Spurs vs. Hawks over-under: 220.5 points

Spurs vs. Hawks money line: Atlanta -110 San Antonio -110



What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta lost to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, 117-110. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points and six assists. The Hawks have dropped four of their past five games. Trae Young (19 points, 13 assists) and Clint Capela (16 points, 16 rebounds) recorded double-doubles.

John Collins (ankle) will not play on Thursday. De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable. Lou Williams, who was acquired from the Clippers last week, has not played for the Hawks yet. He has not been activated and has missed three games.

What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio breezed past the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday in a 120-106 win at home. DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and seven assists along with five boards. The Spurs have won two of their past three games. San Antonio led by 16 points at halftime and never let the lead get smaller than 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Derrick White scored 18 points on Wednesday. The Spurs are 2-4 on their current nine-game homestand. Lonnie Walker IV (wrist) is out for Thursday's game.

How to make Spurs vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Spurs vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Spurs vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Spurs vs. Hawks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.