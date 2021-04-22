The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Detroit Pistons at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AT&T Center. The Spurs are 28-29 overall and 12-19 at home, while Detroit is 18-41 overall and 7-25 on the road. The Spurs won the first meeting of the season, 109-99 on March 15.

Spurs vs. Pistons spread: Spurs -8.5

Spurs vs. Pistons over-under: 217.5 points

Spurs vs. Pistons money line: San Antonio -380, Detroit +310



What you need to know about the Spurs

San Antonio took a 107-87 thumping from the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The Sours have a 3.5 game lead for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. San Antonio scored just 34 points in the second half. The Spurs shot 28.9 percent from the field in the final two quarters of the loss.

San Antonio failed in a bid to win a third straight game on Wednesday. The Spurs will try to end a five-game home losing streak on Thursday. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 15 points in the loss to the Heat.

What you need to know about the Pistons

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, 127-117. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. Cory Joseph had 24 points and five assists along with five boards. Jerami Grant scored 26 points, with 15 in the first nine minutes of the game.

Mason Plumlee double-doubled on 13 points and 16 rebounds on Wednesday. The Pistons have lost five of their past seven games. Dennis Smith Jr. (knee), Killian Hayes (hip) and Rodney McGruder (elbow) did not play on Wednesday.

