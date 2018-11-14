Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star won't play on road trip, will be re-evaluated in 10 days

Stephen Curry's absence from the Golden State Warriors' lineup will continue for at least 10 more days. On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced that Curry will travel with the team on their upcoming road trip, but will not be in the lineup for any of those games. Per the team's press release, Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/1wwcbNgB1i — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 14, 2018

Head coach Steve Kerr noted recently that part of the reason for Curry's extended absence with the groin strain is that it's a new injury for him. Additionally, it seems likely that the Warriors are being extra cautious with Curry on account of him being their best player.

Curry suffered the groin strain during the Warriors' lopsided loss to the Bucks last Thursday. He hasn't played in either of their three games since, including Monday night's loss to the Clippers which was overshadowed by the incident between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

Losing Curry obviously hurts the Warriors in the short term, but they aren't worried about the regular season -- even with all the drama going around right now. The main goal is having their key players healthy come playoff time, and if that means being overly cautious when one of them gets hurt, then that's what they have to do.

Besides, it's not like other teams losing their superstar. When Curry goes down the Warriors just turn to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Plus, the Warriors recently got Green and Shaun Livingston back from injury, which makes it easier to play it safe with Curry.