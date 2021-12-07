Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has changed the way basketball teams think about shooting. He's made shots from distances and at frequencies so absurd that he's about to rewrite the NBA's record books. As he approaches Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry sits just 15 3-pointers short of Ray Allen's all-time career record of 2,973 long-range shots, and when asked about whether he could hit 16 to break the record then and there, he responded in a way that would have to be considered a joke from any player except him: "Anything is possible."

"What is it, 15?" Curry asked reporters of the record. "That's funny because I know what that means is Klay's [Thompson] record and all that, too. So we will see. ... If you've seen the way I've played, especially recently, I'm not shy about shooting the ball, so the game will dictate what that looks like. I'm not coming out with that as the true goal of how I play, but crazier things have happened."

The second record Curry is referring to belongs to teammate Klay Thompson, who holds the single-game NBA record with 14 3-pointers against the Chicago Bulls in 2018. The record Thompson broke had previously belonged to Curry, who set the mark of 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016. In one game, however unlikely it might appear, he could pass both Allen and Thompson to grab the NBA's two most important shooting records.

Even if he doesn't pass Thompson, Allen's record is sure to fall in the near future. It won't be long after that before he makes his 3,000th 3-pointer, and still in his prime at the age of 33, there are likely to be hundreds, if not thousands, more 3s to come. Curry may never again hold the record for most 3s in a game, but he's on track to set a career record that no player will ever approach again.