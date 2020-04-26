Steve Kerr disagrees with Michael Jordan, says Bulls supported Scottie Pippen's decision to have surgery
Kerr did not find the move as selfish as Jordan did
One of the central focuses of the first two episodes of ESPN's new Michael Jordan documentary, "The Last Dance", was Scottie Pippen's long-standing feud with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen, despite being arguably the NBA's second-best player for much of Chicago's dynasty, was barely paid a starter's wage by the end of it thanks to a terrible contract signed in 1991.
Pippen acted out in a number of ways throughout the dynasty as retaliation, but perhaps the most controversial was his decision to have surgery in October of 1997 rather than rehabbing a foot injury. He admitted during the documentary that he did so in order to protect his value for free agency, a decision that Jordan disagreed with.
"Scottie was wrong in that scenario," Jordan said. "Scottie was trying to force management to change his contract, Jerry wasn't going to do that."
But that is a sentiment that not every Bull shared. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played point guard for the Bulls in the mid-to-late 1990s, appeared on ESPN's "The Jump" Tuesday and argued that most of Pippen's teammates supported his decision.
"Everyone respected Scottie so much," Kerr said. "We felt his frustration. He probably should have been the second-highest-paid guy in the NBA or definitely top-five. So we all felt for him, nobody resented him for having that surgery. Later, we all understood, let's give him his space, and he's going to be there for the second stretch of the season for us."
Many of those teammates were making more than Pippen by that point. He was the sixth-highest-paid Bull that season, and his salary ranked 122nd leaguewide. Salary plays a big part in any team's internal politics, and Pippen's teammates surely knew how underpaid he was. There wouldn't have been any benefit in poking the bear, and Pippen was integral to their championship hopes. It was in the team's best interest to respect him.
The decision ultimately paid off for all involved. The Bulls won their sixth championship in 1998. Pippen cashed in with a $67 million contract from the Houston Rockets that offseason. Jordan may hold his teammates to an unrealistic standard, but the rest of the Bulls seemed perfectly happy with that compromise.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A timeline of Rodman's stint with Bulls
Rodman only played with the Bulls for three seasons, but his time in Chicago was filled with...
-
Draymond Green criticizes Jordan, Durant
Green is never one to hold back
-
What if the Bulls traded Scottie Pippen?
The entire landscape of the NBA would look different if the Bulls had traded Scottie Pippen
-
Kerr: Getting punched by M.J. helped me
Kerr and Jordan got into it during practice, and Kerr was left with a black eye
-
The case behind M.J.'s drink in ESPN doc
What's the deal with Jordan's drink of choice during his interviews?
-
Jordan turned down MLB contract
Jordan could have gone straight to the majors instead of playing an entire season in Double-A
-
Mike Conley wins NBA HORSE Challenge
Conley's indoor gym may have actually been the MVP of the tournament
-
NBA HORSE Challenge, opening round
There was competitive basketball played on Easter Sunday, and this time it wasn't video games