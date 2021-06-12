With the Denver Nuggets on the brink of elimination, down 3-0 to the Phoenix Suns after a 116-102 defeat on Friday, there are bound to be moronic Twitter referendums on Jokic's MVP season. Giannis Antetokounmpo knows this all too well. The playoffs don't go as planned, and the regular season gets called into question.

Don't be that guy.

Jokic was historically awesome in the regular season, and he's been damn near as brilliant in the postseason. Just getting the Nuggets, without Jamal Murray and Will Barton, past a really good Blazers team in the first round was a huge accomplishment. Jokic's starting backcourt was Facundo Campazzo and Austin Rivers. No disrespect to those guys, both of whom stepped up in major ways, but Portland was running out Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. That series should've been a bloodbath if it was played on paper.

But Jokic averaged 33 points and 10.5 rebounds on 53-percent shooting, including 43 percent from 3 against Portland. He put up at least 34 points in five of the six games. He went for 38 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks in 46 minutes to lift Denver in double-overtime despite Lillard's 55 points in the series-swinging Game 5.

Jokic's latest gem came on Friday, when he rolled up 32 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. Yes, stats seem insignificant in defeat, but look at the company Jokic joined with those numbers.

If you're on a list with Kareem and Wilt, and nobody else, you've done something extraordinary. If you're just here for the highlights, here you go:

After the game, Jokic, predictably, didn't care about his numbers. Frankly, he didn't even think he played that well, if you can believe that.

You have to love this about Jokic. An absolute team guy. One of the few superstars who truly doesn't appear to care about his stats or whatever recognition he may or may not get. This guy wants to win. You see 32 points; Jokic sees 1-for-6 from 3, 13-for-29 from the field and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line. Phoenix got whatever it wanted out of pick and roll, and Jokic didn't do a whole lot about it. His defense isn't nearly as poor as it gets portrayed, but it's not his strength, and Chris Paul is a maestro.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Give Jokic credit for taking the blame. HIs historic numbers notwithstanding, it might've been the most MVP-worthy thing he did Friday night. That's a leader. That's a guy willing to stand at the front when stuff is being thrown. The Nuggets are, finally, outmatched without Murray against a Suns team that is a legit title contender. But Jokic has been amazing in getting them this far, and my guess is they don't go out quietly in Game 4. That's not what MVPs do.