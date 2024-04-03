The Cleveland Cavaliers (46-30) will continue fighting for second place in the Eastern Conference when they face the Phoenix Suns (44-31) in a road game on Wednesday night. Cleveland struggled throughout the month of March, but it got off to a good start this month with a 129-113 win at Utah on Tuesday. The Cavaliers are in third place in the conference standings, sitting 1.5 games back of second-place Milwaukee. Phoenix is 9-5 in its last 14 games, including a 124-111 win at New Orleans on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is 226.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Cavaliers spread: Suns -5.5

Suns vs. Cavaliers over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Cavaliers money line: Suns: -222, Cavaliers: +182

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has won five of its last seven games to move into a tie with Sacramento for seventh place in the Western Conference standings. The Suns are only one game back of Dallas and New Orleans, which currently occupy fifth and sixth place in the conference. They are coming off a 124-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday, springing the upset as 1.5-point underdogs.

Devin Booker had 52 points in the fifth-highest scoring game of his career, shooting 19 of 28 from the floor and 8 of 16 from beyond the arc. He has scored at least 50 points in three straight games against New Orleans, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to post three straight 50-point games against the same opponent. Phoenix is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games, while the Cavaliers have only covered twice in their last eight games. Grayson Allen (hip) is listed as questionable for Wednesday.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been the profitable team to back in recent head-to-head meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. The Cavaliers were 7-point underdogs in a 117-111 loss to Phoenix last month. They are coming off a 129-113 win at Utah on Tuesday, as shooting guard Caris LeVert had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Center Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while power forward Evan Mobley had 21 points and seven boards. The Cavaliers were without star guard Donovan Mitchell (knee), but he is expected to return on Wednesday. Mitchell leads the team with 26.8 points, 6.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

How to make Suns vs. Cavaliers picks

