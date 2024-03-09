The Boston Celtics (48-14) will try to get back on track when they face the Phoenix Suns (37-26) on Saturday night. Boston is coming off back-to-back road losses to Cleveland and Denver, but it is still 7.5 games ahead of the Cavaliers for first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Phoenix is riding a two-game winning streak, beating Denver in overtime on Tuesday before getting past Toronto on Thursday. The Suns are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, sitting a half-game ahead of Sacramento for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament.

Suns vs. Celtics spread: Suns -5.5

Suns vs. Celtics over/under: 226.5 points

Suns vs. Celtics money line: Suns +179, Celtics -216

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is two games removed from one of its most impressive wins of the season, as it went on the road and beat Denver as a 9-point underdog on Tuesday night. Kevin Durant poured in 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists in the overtime victory. Shooting guard Grayson Allen added 28 points, knocking down 8 of 12 attempts from 3-point range.

The Suns were able to build on their momentum with a 120-113 win over Toronto on Thursday, powered by another 35-point performance from Durant. He shot 11 of 19 from the floor, while Allen had 26 points on 8 of 14 shooting from beyond the arc and set a franchise record with seven triples in the first quarter. Phoenix has covered the spread in 11 of its last 15 games against Boston, and the Suns are 6-1 in their last seven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is coming off a pair of narrow road losses against the Cavaliers and Nuggets, but the Celtics had won their previous 11 games. They blew a 22-point lead in their loss to Cleveland, despite a double-double effort from Jayson Tatum. Small forward Jaylen Brown had 41 points and 14 rebounds in the loss to Denver, while center Kristaps Porzingis posted a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Phoenix has been playing without second-leading scorer Devin Booker, and he could be sidelined again on Saturday due to an ankle injury. The Suns have only covered the spread once in their last five games. Meanwhile, Boston is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games, and it is 8-2 in its last 10 road games.

