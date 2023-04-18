The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday night. The Clippers stole Game 1 on the road on Sunday, and the Suns will try to even the series on their home court. Teams that to go down 2-0 in a best-of-7 series are 26-308 (7.8%) in the series all-time, but five of those 26 series wins have come in the last two postseasons.

Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points in the Clippers' Game 1 upset win, while Russell Westbrook did a little bit of everything to aid a victory despite going 3-of-19 from the floor.

Here's everything to know about Tuesday night's Game 2.

Suns vs. Clippers Game 2

Time: 10 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, April 18

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: TNT app

Odds: Suns -7.5; O/U: 227 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

A lot of eyes will be on Chris Paul in Game 2 as he faces a daunting opponent: referee Scott Foster. CP3 is winless in his last 13 playoff games that have been refereed by Foster, a streak that goes all the way back to 2008. Kevin Durant will try to help Paul end that skid and snap a personal playoff losing streak of his own. Durant has lost seven postseason games in a row, though he has scored 30.3 points per game in that stretch that mostly came with the Brooklyn Nets.

Prediction

This depends on your perspective: Is Chris Paul on a streak of losing Scott Foster-reffed games? Or is he due for a win? I'll say he's due for a win (because Kevin Durant wasn't his teammate in those other 13 losses). Pick: Suns -7.5