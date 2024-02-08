We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on schedule as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 30-21 overall and 15-11 at home, while Utah is 26-26 overall and 9-19 on the road. The Suns have dominated the head-to-head rivalry of late, winning eight of the last 10 matchups with the Jazz.

However, Utah is 6-4 against the spread during that period and has been the far superior team against the number this season, going 31-21 while the Suns are 21-29. Still, Phoenix is favored by 7 points in the latest Suns vs. Jazz odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 243.5 points.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Jazz spread: Suns -7

Suns vs. Jazz over/under: 243.5 points

Suns vs. Jazz money line: Suns: -275, Jazz: +223

What you need to know about the Jazz

On Tuesday, Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking the game 124-117. The Jazz were down 89-77 with 5:28 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the victory. Utah absolutely dominated the glass in the win, grabbing 48 boards while the Thunder only managed 32.

Among those leading the charge in the victory was Lauri Markkanen, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. Markkanen is now averaging 23.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 40.7% from the 3-point line. The Jazz just traded forward Simone Fontecchio to Detroit, and he averaged 8.9 points and had started the last 20 games for Utah.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top against the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 114-106 on Tuesday. The Suns' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Devin Booker led the charge by scoring 32 points.

Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal also both secured double-doubles, with Durant putting up 28 points and 10 rebounds while Beal had 25 points and 10 rebounds. Beal is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest with an ankle injury.

