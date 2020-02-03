Suns vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 3 predictions from proven projection model

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 21-27 overall and 13-12 at home, while Phoenix is 20-29 overall and 11-12 on the road. The Suns have lost five of their past seven games. The Nets have won three of their past five games. Brooklyn is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Nets vs. Suns odds, while the over-under is set at 225. Before entering any Suns vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Nets vs. Suns spread: Nets -2.5

Nets vs. Suns over-under: 225 points

Nets vs. Suns money line: Brooklyn -139, Phoenix 108

What you need to know about the Nets

The Nets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 113-107 to the Washington Wizards. Kyrie Irving had a tough game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to an 11-point finish. He also injured his knee in the fourth quarter and is expected to miss at least a week.

The Nets led by four with five and a half minutes remaining when Irving was injured, and Washington scored 15 of the game's next 21 points.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns found themselves the recipients of a 129-108 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Devin Booker put forth another good effort for the losing side, as he had 32 points and six assists along with seven rebounds. He has scored 30 points in 14 of his last 19 games. DeAndre Ayton added 20 and 14 rebounds The Suns shot 39 percent from the field and made only 6 of 23 3-point attempts.

Brooklyn suffered a tough 138-112 defeat to Phoenix the last time the teams met on November 10.

