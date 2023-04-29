The Denver Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday night in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In the first round, the Nuggets topped the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. On the flip side, Phoenix outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 as well. The Nuggets are lights out at Ball Arena, logging a 34-7 home record during the regular season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. Caesars Sportsbook lists Denver as the 3-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nuggets odds. The over/under for total points is set at 226. Before locking in any Nuggets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Nuggets: Denver -3

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 226 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix +130, Denver -155

PHO: Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven Saturday games

DEN: Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why the Nuggets can cover



Guard Jamal Murray is a natural and effective scorer. Murray can quickly catch fire and owns great vision as a passer. The Kentucky product is averaging a team-high 27.2 points along with 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in the postseason. Additionally, he's shooting 42% from downtown. In Game 5 against the Timberwolves, Murray finished with 35 points and five assists.

Center Nikola Jokic is such an impactful presence in multiple aspects. Jokic thrives as a facilitator and will feast on the glass. The five-time All-Star also has a good touch as a shooter, making 50% from downtown. Jokic leads the team in rebounds (12.4) and assists (9) with 26.2 points per game. On April 25, he totaled a triple-double of 28 points, 17 boards and 12 assists. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Suns can cover

Guard Devin Booker has been the go-to offensive option for the Suns throughout the postseason thus far. Booker can score in a variety of ways and from all across the court. The three-time All-Star selection owns a consistent jumper on the perimeter. Booker is first on the squad in scoring (37.2) and steals (2.6) with 6.4 assists per game. In the closeout win over the Clippers, he supplied 47 points, 10 assists and four 3-pointers.

Center Deandre Ayton is a nimble and athletic presence in the frontcourt. Ayton has the jumper to stretch out the defense and uses his size to snag boards. The Arizona product leads the team in rebounds (11.2) with 16 points per game. He recorded a double-double in four straight games. In Game 4 versus the Clippers, Ayton had 15 points and 13 boards. See which side to back at SportsLine.

