We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 45-29 overall and 21-15 at home, while Phoenix is 43-31 overall and 20-17 on the road. The Suns have dominated this series recently, winning five of the last seven meetings against the Pelicans.

This time around, the Pelicans are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Pelicans -1.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over/under: 223.5 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: Pelicans: -120, Suns: +101

What you need to know about the Pelicans

The Pelicans suffered a 104-92 defeat to the Celtics on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with Boston: they've now lost six in a row.

Despite the loss, the Pelicans will enter Monday's matchup full of confidence. New Orleans has won 10 of its last 14 games. The Pelicans are also 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Western Conference. Zion Williamson is having a stellar season for New Orleans, averaging 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns fell victim to a bruising 128-103 defeat at the hands of the Thunder in their last outing. Phoenix was down 101-80 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there. Kevin Durant had a strong showing for the Suns in the loss, finishing with 26 points and six rebounds. For the season, Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

The Suns are scoring 116.7 points per game on average, which ranks 10th in the NBA. Defensively, Phoenix is giving up 114.1 points per game.

