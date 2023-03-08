The Phoenix Suns (36-29) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) on Wednesday, Mar. 8. Phoenix is 21-10 at home and Oklahoma City is 11-19 on the road. The Thunder are looking to extend their three-game winning streak after defeating the Golden State Warriors 137-128 on Tuesday, while the Suns are also looking to add to a three-game winning streak after beating the Dallas Mavericks 130-126 on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is questionable and Jalen Williams (wrist) is out for Oklahoma City.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 13 points in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 233.

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Suns -13

Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 233 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Phoenix -1000, Oklahoma City 650

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 130-126. Phoenix relied on the efforts of shooting guard Devin Booker, who posted a double-double on 36 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points along with seven boards.

The Suns are nearing full strength with their new-look lineup. Durant has fit in seamlessly, averaging 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his three games with Phoenix. The 13-time NBA All-Star combines with Booker to give the Suns arguably the top mid-range duo in the league. Booker enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 27.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Oklahoma City proved to be too difficult of a challenge. Oklahoma City was able to grind out a solid win over the Warriors, winning 137-128. The Thunder can attribute much of their success to point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 17 assists, and 11 boards, and shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 33 points and six assists.

Allowing an average of 116.8 points per game, Oklahoma City hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against a high-powered team like Phoenix. OKC will have a big hole to fill if Gilgeous-Alexander (31.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds per game) is unable to play. Giddey is the Thunder's next leading scorer averaging 16.3 points per game.

