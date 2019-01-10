Thunder vs. Spurs odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced computer model on 17-7 roll

Old Western Conference rivals clash Thursday when the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. The clubs have yet to meet this season, but this prime-time matchup is the first of back-to-back contests, as they will play again Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Spurs saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 96-86 loss in Memphis on Wednesday, but they have won seven straight games at AT&T Center. The Thunder have won three of their past four road games, but are looking to bounce back from consecutive home losses. Oklahoma City is a one-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 224.5 in the latest Thunder vs. Spurs odds. Before you lock in your Thunder vs. Spurs picks and NBA predictions, check out the results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 13 of the 2018-19 NBA schedule with a sterling 146-103 record on all top-rated picks, returning nearly $3,000 to anybody following them. Moreover, it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated picks in Week 12, going a blistering 17-7. Anybody following it is way, way up.

Now, it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Thunder vs. Spurs (stream live on fuboTV). We can tell you it's leaning Under, but it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that hits in a whopping 65 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows the Thunder will be eager to break their mini-slump as they fought back from a double-figure deficit Tuesday against Minnesota, but came up on the short end in a 119-117 loss. Oklahoma City is tied with Utah for the Western Conference lead with 12 road wins, as only the Pacers (13) and Raptors (14) have more.

Long known for their explosive offense, the Thunder have turned the tables this year and are countering their balanced attack with a defense that is in the top 10 in most major categories. In fact, their scoring defense (106.1 points per game) is a clip better than San Antonio (108.3), which led the NBA in that category last season. Russell Westbrook leads the league with 10.3 assists, while leading scorer Paul George (26.8 points) is No. 7 in the league.

But just because Oklahoma City can play defense doesn't mean it'll cover the Thunder vs. Spurs spread Thursday.

The Spurs haven't lost on their home floor since dropping a 98-93 decision to the Bulls on Dec. 15. Their seven straight wins since have come by an average of 15.4 points. One of the league's deepest teams, San Antonio has four starters averaging double-figures and 11 players who are logging at least 15 minutes per game. DeMar DeRozan, acquired in the trade for Kawhi Leonard, is averaging 22.6 points, 6.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

The home team is on a 6-2 run in this series and the Spurs have covered seven straight against opponents with a winning percentage of .600 or better.

Who wins Thunder vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread can you bank on a colossal 65 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you should be all over Thursday, all from the model that's up nearly $3,000 on NBA picks this season.