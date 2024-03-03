We've got another exciting Western Conference matchup on the schedule as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns are set to tip at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is 35-25 overall and 20-12 at home, while Oklahoma City is 41-18 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Suns have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 11 meetings against the Thunder.

This time around, the Thunder are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Thunder odds, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before entering any Thunder vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Suns vs. Thunder spread: Suns +6.5

Suns vs. Thunder over/under: 233.5 points

Suns vs. Thunder money line: Suns: +199, Thunder: -245

Suns vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Thunder

The Thunder unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Thursday. Oklahoma City took a 132-118 bruising from San Antonio. The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds. Chet Holmgren was another key contributor, scoring 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

For the season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points per game, the second-most in the NBA. He's a big reason why the Thunder are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Suns

Meanwhile, Phoenix came up short against the Houston Rockets on Saturday and fell 118-109. Despite the defeat, the Suns had strong showings from Kevin Durant, who almost dropped a double-double with 30 points and nine rebounds, and Royce O'Neale, who dropped a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns will be happy to be back at the Footprint Center on Sunday. Phoenix is 9-1 in its last 10 games at home but the Suns are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games as an underdog.

How to make Suns vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Suns vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Thunder vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.